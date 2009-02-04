NFL Network Planning Super Bowl Replays

Posted at 6:20 pm. ET

Looking to capitalize on the most watched Super Bowl in history Sunday night, The NFL Network will be rerunning Pittsburgh’s win over Arizona in the big game Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 10 p.m.

The National Signing Day Show will also air on Wednesday at 8 pm hosted by Paul Burmeister.

The NFL network will feature a look at the next class of college football freshmen recruits across the nation.