NFL Network: Live-Game Ratings Skyrocketing vs. Last Season
By B&C Staff
NFL Network said Wednesday that after seven Thursday- and Saturday-night National Football League games this season, its coverage-area ratings were up 31% compared to the same time frame last season.
The NFL’s cable network said its games are averaging a 7.1 coverage-area rating versus a 5.4 after seven games last year.
The network added that the games rose 48% in average viewers (to 4.6 million from 3.1 million through seven games last year) and 55% among men 18-49 (1.7 million vs. 1.1 million).
NFL Network’s final live NFL game this year will be Saturday night’s matchup, in which the undefeated New England Patriots will look to complete a perfect regular season in their visit to the New York Giants.
