NFL Network to Kick Off New Series

NFL Network announced several new series that will join its programming lineup with the start of the new National Football League season this fall.

Live Wire, debuting Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. (EST), will provide exclusive on-field and sideline-microphone access from NFL Films.

A half-hour later, the network will debut Starting 11, a “highlight-driven look at the 11 most exciting moments from the previous weekend.”

America’s Game: The Missing Rings, debuting at 10 p.m., will look at five of the greatest teams that didn’t win a Super Bowl.

Veteran horse-racing analyst and host Randy Moss (not the wide receiver for the New England Patriots) will host Team Cam, a “two-hour, live whip-around show with exclusive coverage and interviews from a dedicated camera inside the headquarters or practice sites of all 32 teams,” which debuts Sept. 2 and will air Tuesday-Friday at 4 p.m.

And Mondays at 7:30 p.m. starting Sept. 8, NFL Replay Real-Time “will give fans a unique minute-by-minute look at what happened the previous afternoon.”