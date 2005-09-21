NFL Network Goes Deep
By Ben Grossman
While the NFL has yet to place regular-season contests on its own cable network, it continues to expand distribution prior to the net’s second anniversary in November.
The NFL Network has added seven new distributors in Canada and Mexico, each of which will receive a straight simulcast of the U.S. version of the network. With the new deals, the network claims nearly five million subscribers outside the U.S. in addition to 40 million domestically.
The new affiliates are Bell Express Vu (Canada), Access Cable (Canada), Sasktel (Canada), Shaw Cable (Canada), Star Choice DTH (Canada), Cablevision Mexico City (Mexico) and Cablevision Monterrey (Mexico).
