NFL Net Slates Preseason Games

The National Football League's cable network will air 54 preseason games during the league's four-week preseason this summer. NFL Network won't step on the league's TV rights holders, though.

Fox, CBS, ESPN and ABC plan to nationally televise 11 games, and those games will not air on NFL Network. The cable net plans to air some games live -- perhaps about a dozen -- and the rest on tape delay.

Other preseason games are carried by local broadcast stations, and, in those cases, NFL Network will substitute another game in those markets.

