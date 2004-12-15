NFL Net Signs Adelphia

NFL Network, the 24-hour football network launched in 2003, has struck a distribution deal with Adelphia Communications Corp.

Over the next few weeks, the cable operator will begin distributing NFL Network, NFL Network on Demand and NFL Network HD.

NFL Network is now available to more than 50 million United States homes. Adelphia Communications is the fifth-largest cable operator, with more than five million customers in 31 states and Puerto Rico.

