NFL Net Scores Comcast Deal

NFL Network pulled off a clutch play Monday, landing a distribution deal with Comcast Cable Communications Inc.

The National Football League's cable channel says it will be available to the majority of Comcast's 8 million digital plus subscribers.

That number is believed to be around 6 million Comcast homes. Comcast systems will start adding NFL Network immediately, with Jacksonville and Atlanta among the first to offer the channel.

As part of the deal, Comcast will also get extensive video-on-demand content, like extended game highlights and the NFL Network's HD feed.

The channel has been pushing hard to get digital basic carriage and stay off thinly-distributed sports tiers. Charter, DirecTV and now Comcast are among the big operators who offer the channel. Operators still on the sidelines, though, include Time Warner, Cox and Adelphia.

The channel has a wealth of programming, including preseason games, archival contests, highlights, and insider series, but no regular season contests.

