NFL Net Names Broadcast Team

The NFL Network Wednesday named Bryant Gumbel and Cris Collinsworth as the broadcast team for its late-season eight-game package of NFL games this year.

Play-by-play man Gumbel will also remain in his current role as host of HBO’s Real Sports, while analyst Collinsworth will continue his role on HBO’s Inside the NFL and also begin working on NBC’s new NFL Sunday-night studio show, Football Night in America, at the beginning of the season.

NFL Network’s Rich Eisen will host the pre-game and post-game shows, with the network still to announce who will join him as analysts.