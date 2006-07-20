NFL Net Nabs New Game

The NFL Network has acquired broadcast and naming rights to the NCAA’s post-season college football bowl game that was awarded to the city of Houston earlier this year.

The game will be played on Thursday, Dec. 28, the network’s first open Thursday night after it airs five straight Thursday NFL telecasts from Nov. 23 to Dec. 21.

The network has yet to announce an official name and presenting sponsor for the bowl game. It also gained rights across all media platforms, as well as the rights to sell presenting sponsorships to the game.

It is the third post-season NCAA game the network has acquired this year, following acquisitions of the Insight Bowl and the Senior Bowl.