NFL Net Drafts Mariucci

The NFL Network is continuing to ramp up in advance of airing regular season games for the first time this year, signing former NFL head coach Steve Mariucci as an analyst.

Mariucci will appear on the network’s NFL Total Access as well as its new NFL GameDay 90-minute highlight show that runs Sunday nights at 11:30 ET.

He also will appear on the pre-game show for each of the network’s eight regular-season games this season.

Mariucci was formerly head coach of both the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions.

The network has recently been on an acquisition tear, staffing up and adding new properties (most recently the new NCAA post-season football Bowl game in Houston) as it attempts to significantly build carriage on the strength of the new package of regular-season NFL games.

The league is said to have passed up in the neighborhood of $400 million from outside networks to keep the package in an attempt to build up the network.