NFL Net Boosts Carriage

Just in time for the beginning of the preseason, NFL Network has signed some new cable-carriage deals, adding about 1 million new homes and pushing the digital network's count to more than 22 million homes.

Signing up for the channel are Bresnan Communications, Blue Ridge Cable, Patriot Media and Susquehanna Communications.

The network doesn't have any regular season NFL games--DirecTV has the out-of-market games locked up and various broadcast and cable nets have the in-market games--but it does have 54 preseason games for those wishing to scout teams throughout the league.



In addition, the channel airs condensed, two-hour versions of games from the past few seasons, as well as original programs like NFL Total Access and access to the vast NFL Films library.

