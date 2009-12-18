NFL Moves Baltimore Game For Snow

The NFL matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Chicago Bears has been moved from the early (1 p.m.) to the late (4:15 p.m.) slot on Sunday, Dec. 20.

While the NFL has the flexibility to move games to the afternoon on Sundays to deliver contests with stronger play-off implications to the national afternoon slots of Fox and CBS, this one was all about the weather.

According to the NFL, the city of Baltimore asked for the change to allow fans more time to get to the stadium and the city to clear streets and sidewalks after a foot-plus snowfall predicted for Saturday.

The game remains on Fox.