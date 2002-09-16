NFL mixes it up with ABC, Fox

While ABC and its affiliates are in heated negotiations on renewal of their

National Football League pact, Fox and its affiliates are preparing to talk about their deal,

which expires next spring.

The ABC deal expired in June. It has been extended twice, and talks are now

said to be at a "delicate" stage and could go either way. Under the existing

deal, the network promised not to "repurpose" more than 25 percent of its prime

time programming schedule. In return, affiliates pony up roughly $45 million in

cash and some reallocation of prime time and Saturday-morning inventory to help

pay for the NFL. ABC parent The Walt Disney Co. wants more repurposing leeway for cable

channel ABC Family.

At Fox, affiliate-board chairman John Tupper said he's still in the

"information-gathering stage" on the issue, while the network has yet to offer a

specific renewal proposal. As the current deal stands, stations sell a number of

network spots locally (where they fetch more revenue in the aggregate) and

transfer the proceeds (about $14 million annually) to Fox. Tupper said

affiliates see the give-back as a "tremendous burden" because it's in addition

to the recently renewed inventory buy-back plan, which sends about $50 million

back to the network.