NFL Lines Up Stars for New Series

While the NFL Network battles to get into more homes before its first regular-season game next week, it has lined up an all-star cast of actors to narrate its new series, America’s Game: The Super Bowl Champions.

Alec Baldwin, Laurence Fishburne, Gene Hackman, Ed Harris, Martin Sheen and Bruce Willis will all lend their voices to individual episodes of the new series which will rank the best Super Bowl-winning teams of all time.

The 41-part series debuts Friday, November 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET.