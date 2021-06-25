NFL Legend Ronnie Lott Launches Streaming Storybook with Vooks

Former National Football League star Ronnie Lott is the hero of a new original read-along animated storybook that’s been released by streaming platform Vooks.

Ronnie And His Grit is based on the life of the Hall of Fame safety and show how Lott as a youngster worked hard to become strong and fast and learned to never give up.

"Ronnie Lott is one of the greatest players in NFL history, and it was an honor to bring his inspiring story to life in this all-new Vooks original tale,” said Russell Hirtzel, Vooks co-founder and chief content officer. “True stories are always a favorite for our readers, and Mr. Lott’s is one that everyone can relate to—showcasing the power of determination and the importance of following your dreams. We look forward to sharing Ronnie And His Grit with our readers.”

Vooks provides unlimited access to its library of animated storybooks for $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year. It is available worldwide via devices including Apple’s iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch and Apple TV, Android, Roku and Amazon TV Fire Stick.

“I appreciate the opportunity to share my story with young readers on Vooks, and I hope it will inspire them to be the absolute best that they can be, no matter what dreams they decide to pursue,” said Lott. “To me, it didn’t matter where I played—I just wanted to play well,” Lott said. “A large part of that mindset was due to the grit and determination that was instilled in me at a young age, driving me forward from a kid on the playground to the biggest stage of all.”

Ronnie And His Grit was written by Leslie Harter and illustrated by Jonathan Sundy.