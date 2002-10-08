NFL helps ESPN stay on top

Stellar marks for its National Football League coverage once again propelled

ESPN to the top of the weekly cable Nielsen Media Research ratings last

week.

ESPN earned a 5.9 rating for its airing of the Oct. 6 Baltimore Ravens-Cleveland Browns matchup, finishing the week with a 1.9 prime time average.

That's lower that ratings for ESPN games earlier this season, but still good

enough to be the top-rated cable show for the week of Sept. 30 through Oct. 6,

according to a Turner Entertainment Research analysis of Nielsen Media Research data.

Lifetime Television also recorded a 1.9 average in prime time, followed by USA Network and

Nickelodeon, each with a 1.6 rating. Turner Network Television and Cartoon Network both turned in 1.5

ratings.

MTV: Music Television's latest -- and perhaps most outrageous -- installment of The Real

World in Las Vegas earned a 3.3 rating Oct. 1, helping MTV to a 0.9

average.

The Learning Channel's hit, Trading Spaces, turned in a strong 3.1 rating Oct. 5 and the

network finished the week with a 1.0, the same mark as its sister network,

Discovery Channel.