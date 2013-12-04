NFL Giving 2014 London Game Early Kickoff

The NFL is expanding its International Series in London next year with three games across the pond and is experimenting with an earlier kick-off time for one of them.

The Oct. 26, 2014 game between the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons will begin at 1:30 p.m. local time in London, which would be 9:30 a.m. ET. Up until now, those London games have started at 6 p.m. London time so it would coincide with the early 1 p.m. ET window for Fox and CBS.

Fox will air that game as a lead-in to its regular coverage that Sunday, meaning that there will be four separate game windows that day. The 9:30 a.m. kickoff is believed to be the earliest in NFL history.

“We are excited about playing three regular-season games in the UK for the first time and debuting a new game time that we expect to be a hit with fans on both sides of the Atlantic and around the world,” said Mark Waller, NFL chief marketing officer.