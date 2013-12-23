NFL Flexes Eagles-Cowboys to 'Sunday Night Football'

The NFC East-deciding game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys has been flexed into the 8:30 p.m. ET slot on NBC's Sunday Night Football next Sunday, the league announced.

The move means that for the third consecutive season, the NFC East will be decided on Sunday Night Football.

Along with moving Philadelphia-Dallas to Sunday night, three games that were scheduled for the 1 p.m. ET window—Buffalo-New England, Tampa Bay-New Orleans and Green Bay-Chicago—have been moved to 4:25 p.m. ET.

As is customary on Week 17, both Fox and CBS will have a doubleheader.