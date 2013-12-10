NFL Flexes Bears, Eagles Into Prime Time

The NFL has flexed its scheduling muscle to move the Dec. 22 Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles game from a 1 p.m. slot on Fox to the Sunday night prime time game on NBC.

Currently both Philly and Chicago are atop their divisions (Chicago is tied with the Lions at the top of the NFC North division after beating Philly's main NFC East rival, Dallas, Monday night), and both teams are in tight races.

Moving out of the Sunday slot is the New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens matchup, which moves to 4:25 on CBS.

The NFL has the ability to move games at the end of the season to showcase the matchups with the most playoff implications in prime time.