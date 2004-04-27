NFL Draft Draws a Crowd
ESPN and ESPN2 drew the biggest crowd in 25 years of National Football League draft coverage last weekend.
The cumulative audience for the whole 17-plus hours was upwards of 31 million (31,4002,000 to be exact). That was up 8% from last year.
For Saturday's seven-hour broadcast on ESPN, the coverage averaged 3,390,000 households, up 11% from the same period last year.
