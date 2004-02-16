NFL Could Be Called for Delay of Games

National Football League commissioner Paul Tagliabue said he "knew the question would eventually come up." In the wake of the Janet Jackson/Justin Timberlake Super Bowl bust, it has. Congress and the Federal Communications Commission are so angry over the halftime show that the league may allow a delay on the broadcast of the games.

Tagliabue points to logistical problems, including the various outlets that are carrying NFL games, from satellite to broadcast to cable to radio. For example, he says, some Washington fans mute the TV to listen to the radio commentary of former Redskin greats Sonny Jurgenson and Sam Huff.

If it were an extended pause, like CBS’ five-minute Grammy delay, says Tagliabue, "then you have gambling issues."