NFL Broadcast Partners Prepping for 2017 Season

Gearing up for the 2017 season, affiliates in San Diego, Milwaukee and Green Bay, Wisc., are striking deals with NFL affiliates to be broadcasting partners.

This week’s announcements come from KSWB, Tribune’s Fox affiliate in San Diego, which will air Los Angeles Rams preseason games during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

The 2017 season will include the broadcast of three preseason games—against the Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders and Green Packers.

Meantime, in Wisconsin, the Scripps-owned NBC affiliates in Milwaukee and Green Bay have extended their partnership with the Packers.

Milwaukee’s WTMJ will continue on as the Packers TV Network’s flagship station, Scripps said. That includes producing, broadcasting and distributing Packers preseason games, as well as weekly programming, for the Packers network.

The network reaches the majority of Wisconsin TV markets, and includes Scripps’ WGBA in Green Bay, the group said.