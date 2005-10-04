NFL Action Tops Cable Ratings
By Anne Becker
ESPN's 49ers-Cardinals game on Oct. 2--not exactly a marquee match-up, still earned the biggest audience of any cable program for the week ending Oct. 2. The game, which Arizona won 31-14, averaged 7.74 million total viewers in prime time at 8:30 p.m., according to Nielsen Media Research.
The network's pre-game show that same night took second place, with 4.35 million total viewers at 7:30 p.m. The high-rated programming helped ESPN rank as the most-viewed cable network in prime for the week, with an average 2.9 million viewers.
Among ad-supported cable networks, TNT averaged the second-most viewers for the week - 2.02 million. USA took third with 1.95 million.
Non-ad-supported Disney earned 4.14 million total viewers for its 8 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge movie on Oct. 2, helping the network average a healthy 2.39 million total viewers in prime.
Nielsen started issuing ratings this week for three previously unreported networks: G4, History International and The Military Channel. In prime last week, G4 averaged 53,000 total viewers, The Military Channel averaged 51,000 and History International averaged 50,000.
