Nexxen Integrates Streaming Service Data From PeerLogix

Tech platform Nexxen said it made a deal with PeerLogix that will provide it with exclusive aggregated and scale viewership data from platforms including Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus.

Data enhances Nexxen’s intelligence about streaming audiences at a time when advertisers are interested in reaching viewers who no longer subscribe to traditional pay TV.

"The integration of PeerLogix's data into our TV Intelligence solution enhances our capacity to deliver unparalleled value to our clients through real-time, premium insights," said Jessica La Rosa, VP, TV partnerships and strategy at Nexxen. "We're thrilled to be expanding our already holistic and representative dataset with cutting edge streaming viewership data, allowing brands and advertisers to elevate the effectiveness of their campaigns in the fast-evolving CTV landscape."

Using proprietary technology, PeerLogix captures and catalogues global consumer viewership data from leading CTV platforms in real-time.

“Our partnership with Nexxen represents a significant advancement in the evolution of advertising to streaming audiences, introducing a more holistic approach in today's complex media landscape by uniting PeerLogix's robust viewership data with Nexxen's market-leading platform," said PeerLogix CEO William Gorfein. "This strategic partnership is a pivotal step forward which offers clients unparalleled insights and enhanced precision in the targeting of streaming audiences, bridging the gap between linear and streaming channels via the Nexxen platform to engage diverse television audiences.”