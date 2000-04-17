NextStudio buys Orad multimedia
Virtual-set supplier Orad has sold five CyberSet O virtual studios to Seattle-based NextStudio Corp., a digital design and distribution firm.
NextStudio will use the Orad systems in its flash media division, which creates animations and full-motion video content for distribution via the Internet and traditional media platforms. The company plans to use the Orad technology to create virtual sets for Webcasts, broadcasts and business communications.
