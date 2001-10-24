Next Survivor is island bound

CBS reality series Survivor is heading back to an island for its fourth installment.

A CBS spokesman confirmed that producer Mark Burnett is headed to the Marquesas Islands in the South Pacific for Survivor's fourth edition.

The series will be taped on the island of Nuku Hiva, which is north east of the Tahitian Islands.

"Mark Burnett has wanted to take the show back to an island ever since the first Survivor wrapped," said CBS spokesman Chris Ender.

The original Survivor was

taped on Pulau Tiga off the coast of Borneo.

Ender had no comment on when production will start on Nukuhiva, but Burnett is expected to be preparing production because Survivor 4 is expected to air on CBS sometime after the Winter Olympics in late February or early March. - Joe Schlosser