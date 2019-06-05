Next Season of ‘The Ranch’ Will Be Final One on Netflix

Netflix comedy The Ranch will end after its next season, which is No. 4. The season will have ten episodes in 2019 and ten more in 2020, according to a tweet from star Ashton Kutcher.

The show debuted in 2016 and season three, with 20 episodes, began streaming in June 2018.

Tweeted Kutcher at @aplusk, “@theranchnetflix is coming to an end, but not just yet. We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on @netflix, and then 10 more in 2020.”

The multi-camera comedy had Kutcher and Danny Masterson as brothers and Sam Elliott and Debra Winger as their parents. Masterson was written off The Ranch in late 2017 following a number of sexual assault allegations.

Set on a Colorado ranch, the show follows Colt’s (Kutcher) return home after a brief semi-pro football career to help out with the family ranching business with his brother Jameson and father Beau, with whom he butts heads. Winger plays Maggie, who runs the town bar.

The show is written and executive produced by Jim Patterson and Don Reo.