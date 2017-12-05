Danny Masterson Written Off ‘The Ranch’

Danny Masterson, cast member on Netflix comedy The Ranch, has departed the show following a number of sexual assault allegations directed at the actor. The multi-camera comedy features Ashton Kutcher and Masterson as brothers, and Sam Elliott and Debra Winger as their parents.

Netflix shared the news on Twitter Dec. 5.



“After discussing with the producers, we've decided to write Danny Masterson off of The Ranch," Netflix wrote. "Yesterday was his last day of work, and we'll make new episodes in 2018 without him."

Masterson’s reps said the actor was disappointed in Netflix’s decision, and that he denies the allegations, which he said were investigated more than 15 years ago.

The third season of The Ranch started in June. The series is written and executive produced by Jim Patterson and Don Reo.