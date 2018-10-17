Next Season of 'Orange Is the New Black' Will Be Final One

Season seven of Orange Is the New Black will premiere on Netflix in the summer of 2019, and will be the final season of the series.

Jenji Kohan created the show, about a privileged New York woman who is sent to prison. It debuted in 2013. Piper Kerman wrote the book it is adapted from.

"During production of Season 1, everyone involved with Orange Is the New Black felt like we knew a special secret we couldn't wait to share with the world,” said Cindy Holland, VP of original content at Netflix. “Since then, we have laughed, cried, raged and roared with the women of Litchfield, and every moment spent with them felt like borrowed time -- too good to last forever. We will be sad to say goodbye but we will definitely be going out on a high. We are grateful to Jenji Kohan and her groundbreaking vision; to her supremely talented team of writers and producers; and to a once-in-a-lifetime cast and crew for creating a truly special work of art that has inspired conversations and connected audiences around the world."

Lionsgate produced the show. Taylor Schilling, Kate Mulgrew and Laura Prepon are in the cast.

"After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison,” said Kohan. “I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black."