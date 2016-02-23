Next ‘Next Top Model’ Lined Up For VH1

A couple months after its apparent series finale on The CW, America’s Next Top Model is coming back with a new season on VH1. CBS Television Distribution is on board, as is Tyra Banks, the creator and original host. She’ll executive produce the 14-episode new season, as will Ken Mok, who was executive producer for the series’ full run.

No premiere date has been announced.

“We’re thrilled to bring America’s Next Top Model back to VH1 and partner with CBS Television Distribution and Tyra Banks to reinvent this franchise for a whole new generation,” said Chris McCarthy, general manager of VH1. “This is a homecoming for the series, as VH1 helped catapult the show to cultural icon status as the first cable network to air the show after it launched.”

The model competition series started on the former UPN before landing on The CW in 2006. America’s Next Top Model ran for 22 editions before it wrapped in December.

"After creating an incredible global brand, I am beyond excited to have the show reborn,” said Banks. “I will continue as executive producer, but must turn my attention to new business endeavors, so I want to find a new host. I’m pumped to identify that person and bring back the show. Top Model fans, you demanded that the show come back, and VH1 answered the call.”