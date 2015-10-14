'America's Next Top Model' to End After Cycle 22

The CW’s long-running reality competition America’s Next Top Model won’t return for a 23rd cycle.

ANTM, which first premiered on UPN before landing on The CW in 2006, will air its series finale on Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

"America's Next Top Model was a successful franchise for two networks, first at UPN and then The CW, and it became not just a ratings hit, but a global pop culture phenomenon,” said Mark Pedowitz, president, The CW. “I want to thank Tyra [Banks] and Ken [Mok] for all their years of success in establishing a show that was not just popular in the U.S., but all across the world."

Cycle 22 of the series, which comes from 10 by 10 Entertainment in association with The Tyra Banks Company, premiered to a 0.4 among adults 18-49.