Primetime Ratings: ‘Mr. Robinson’ Premieres Solid

Summer comedy Mr. Robinson premiered two episodes Wednesday to a 1.2 rating and 1.0 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The 1.2 rating marks the second highest-rated summer comedy debut since The Goode Family in 2009 (only behind Undateable).

America’s Got Talent dipped to a series low 1.4 and Last Comic Standing fell 7% to a 1.4. NBC came in first with a 1.3 rating/5 share.

CBS followed with a 1.2/5. Big Brother jumped 17% to a 2.1 and Extant matched last week’s 0.8.

Fox finished in third with a 1.1/4. MasterChef and Home Free fell a tenth to a 1.4 and 0.8, respectively.

ABC trailed in fourth with a 0.8/3. Celebrity Wife Swap was even with a 0.8.

The CW premiered a new season of America’s Next Top Model to a 0.4, even with last summer’s premiere. A Wicked Offer debuted to a 0.3.