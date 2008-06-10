Next DTV Test Market: Jacksonville?

Could Jacksonville, Fla., be the next digital-TV-transition test market?

At a hearing on the DTV transition in the House Telecommunications & Internet Subcommittee Monday, Rep. Cliff Stearns (R-Fla.) said he thought the city would be willing to be the second city to pull the plug on analog early.

Wilmington, N.C., TV stations agreed to pull the plug on their analog signals Sept. 8 to help the Federal Communications Commission gather information on the nationwide switch Feb. 17, 2009.

When asked by Stearns whether the FCC would consider Jacksonville, Martin said he would be happy to. Stearns said he would contact the market. Martin also said several Florida cities were identified as markets that would be ready to pull the plug early, although none had so far volunteered.