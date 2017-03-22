Nexstar's Walsh Elevated to VP Local Content Development

Nexstar’s local content development director Jerry Walsh has been upped to the newly created position of VP of local content development, the group announced Wednesday.

In his new role, Walsh will oversee Nexstar’s local content and viewer engagement initiatives across the group’s broadcast and digital properties, located in 100 markets across the country.

He will also lead a team of three local content development directors responsible for initiatives focused on brand development, local content leadership, and viewer and client experience and service. Walsh will also oversee Nexstar’s recently expanded Washington news bureau, Nexstar said.

Nexstar also announced that Chris Berg, the group’s western regional director of content development, is being elevated to senior director of local content development. His new job includes working with stations’ news directors and digital teams to strengthen news products and brands, web and mobile content concepts, and social media engagement initiatives, the company said.

Walsh and Berg’s promotions are the latest in a string of executive and managerial changes Nexstar has made at the group and station level since the FCC approved its acquisition of Media General in January.