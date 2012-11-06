Nexstar's Sook Sees Major Broadcast Consolidation Continuing

Buoyed by strong third-quarter earnings and yet another

multistation acquisition, Perry Sook, president and CEO of Nexstar, painted a

compelling picture of the local TV universe a few years out, with 10-12 truly

substantial station groups left, and Nexstar very definitely one of them.





"It's very inefficient for groups outside of the top 10

operators," he told investors on Nexstar's earnings call. "I think the

industry will be made up of 10-12 major companies -- the four national content

providers [network O&O groups], and 6-8 distribution partners that are

substantial in size, with around 20% of U.S. coverage."





Sook envisions Nexstar as one of the last groups standing --

pulling in around a billion in revenue. He noted that Nexstar is about 70%

there; its recent acquisitions will give Nexstar around 12.3% U.S. coverage.

Nexstar acquired 12 stations from Newport TV in July, which closes Dec. 1, and

worked out a pair of acquisitions Nov. 5 for five more stations.





One of the deals from this week had a different buyer lined

up, until a credit issue cratered the agreement.





"We've said it before -- we may not be the highest

price, but we can get to the finish line," said Sook. "That came into

play in this acquisition."





One of the more active buyers in the business, Nexstar also

sold KBTV Beaumont to Sinclair, which Sook called "a win for both

parties."





Nexstar will continue to examine new properties, with a couple

black books on Sook's desk. "Our criteria is, an accretive acquisition in

markets we can inherit a new duopoly, or ones with a fairly clear path to

create one," said Sook, who noted the company would be "very disciplined"

in what it would pay.



Nexstarreported a 20% gain in quarterly earnings Nov. 6, paced by political

spending and national ad revenue, though the latter's 18.4% gain over the

previous third quarter was largely a function of a key auto dealer switching

from the local to national category.





As Nexstar grows, Sook said it is unlikely the group will

sell broadcast spectrum to the government. "We'll have an open mind and

look at the value proposition," he said. "But I think it would be a

stretch for us to participate. I think anyone making money in commercial

television would be hard pressed to sell their spectrum."