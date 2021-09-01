Nexstar’s Rewind TV Makes Debut in 50 Million Homes

Nexstar Media said it launched Rewind TV, a digital broadcast network that will feature classic sitcoms from the 1980s and 1990s.

Running on the digital subchannels of broadcast stations, Nexstar said Rewind TV reaches about 50 million homes, or 40% of the U.S., including the big markets of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

“We created Rewind TV to give Gen X viewers a network dedicated to their own nostalgic comedy classics,” said Sean Compton, president of Nexstar Media Inc.’s Network Division. “We’re excited about today’s debut, and looking forward to expanding the network to millions more viewers in additional markets across the country. Rewind has a lot of opportunity for growth.”

The digital broadcast network business seems to be booming, with station owners including Sinclair Broadcast Group, the E.W. Scripps Co. and Tegna owning channels. Last year, Byron Allen bought digital multicast networks This TV and Light TV from MGM.

Weigel Broadcasting Co. is another player in the multicast business with one of the oldest and highest rated networks, MeTV.

Programs on Rewind TV include The Drew Carey Show, Murphy Brown, Growing Pains, Wings, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Who’s the Boss and Family Ties.

Rewind TV is available on newly designated or recently vacated digital sub-channels licensed to Nexstar. Nexstar’s other digital network, Antenna TV, remains focused on programming from the 1960s and 1970s, including weeknight reruns of Johnny Carson.