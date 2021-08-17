Nexstar Hires DJ Rick Dees as Voice of Rewind TV Network

Nexstar Media said it has hired classic pop radio legend Rick Dees as the voice of its upcoming digital broadcast network Rewind TV.

Rick Dees (Image credit: Nexstar)

Rewind TV is scheduled to launch Sept. 1. It will feature classic TV sitcoms from the 1980s and 90s.

At launch, Rewind TV will reach 40% of U.S. households, including the New York, Los Angeles and Chicago markets, Nexstar said.

Dees was the host of Rick Dees in the Morning on 102.7 KIIS-FM and Hot 92.3 in Los Angeles. He also co-founded E.W. Scripps TV network Fine Living--now the Cooking Channel. He now has a syndicated daily radio show, Daily Dees, and the syndicated Rick Dees Weekly Top 40 Countdown.

“Rewind TV will air the TV comedy hits of the 80s, 90s and beyond, so there’s no better personality than Radio and TV personality Rick Dees to be the voice between the hits,” said Sean Compton, president of Nexstar’s Networks Division.