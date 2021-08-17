Nexstar Hires DJ Rick Dees as Voice of Rewind TV Network
Network will reach 40% of U.S. when it launches Sept. 1
Nexstar Media said it has hired classic pop radio legend Rick Dees as the voice of its upcoming digital broadcast network Rewind TV.
Rewind TV is scheduled to launch Sept. 1. It will feature classic TV sitcoms from the 1980s and 90s.
At launch, Rewind TV will reach 40% of U.S. households, including the New York, Los Angeles and Chicago markets, Nexstar said.
Dees was the host of Rick Dees in the Morning on 102.7 KIIS-FM and Hot 92.3 in Los Angeles. He also co-founded E.W. Scripps TV network Fine Living--now the Cooking Channel. He now has a syndicated daily radio show, Daily Dees, and the syndicated Rick Dees Weekly Top 40 Countdown.
“Rewind TV will air the TV comedy hits of the 80s, 90s and beyond, so there’s no better personality than Radio and TV personality Rick Dees to be the voice between the hits,” said Sean Compton, president of Nexstar’s Networks Division.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
