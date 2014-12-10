Nexstar's KLAS Buy Gets Antitrust OK

The Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department have signaled they are OK with Nexstar's proposed $145 million purchase of Landmark Media's KLAS TV Las Vegas, which was only announced three weeks ago.

That came in an early termination notice from the FTC Wednesday (Dec. 10).

The notice means the government has concluded its Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust review of the deal and finds no reason to try and block or condition it.

The FCC must still give its thumbs up, however since the FTC and FCC coordinate reviews, FCC approval is likely to follow.

The FTC and DOJ divvy up antitrust reviews, and while they don't announce who gets which, the media transactions are almost always Justice.