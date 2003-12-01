Nexstar’s IPO Underwhelms
Investors were unimpressed by Nexstar Broadcasting’s IPO price, but at least the deal got out the door.
Nexstar priced its Monday deal at $14 per share, the low end of the expected $14-$16 range. The shares fell to as low as $12.32 before rising to $13.65 by Wednesday morning.
