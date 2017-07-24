Nexstar's D.C. Bureau Producing First Political Special

Launching into Washington-produced political programming, Nexstar stations serving Arkansas starting Thursday will air a two-part special featuring discussions with the state’s four congressional representatives.

Your Voice Arkansas: A Congressional Forum is the first political program being produced by Nexstar’s Washington news bureau, the group said. It will air on four Nexstar stations serving the state—KARK Little Rock and KNWA Fayetteville in Arkansas, KTAL Shreveport, La. and WATN Memphis, Tenn. The two area stations Nexstar runs for Mission Broadcasting—KTVE Monroe, La. and KOLR Springfield, Mo.—will air the special as well.

The special, part one of which will air at 6:30 p.m. on July 27, will including discussions with congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman. Part two will air on Sunday, July 30.

Drew Petrimoulx, Nexstar’s Washington correspondent, will host the show.