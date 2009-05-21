Nexstar's Busch Heads CBS Affils Board

Nexstar Executive V.P./Co-COO Timothy Busch is the new chairman of the CBS affiliates board, which met today in New York. He succeeds LIN TV Executive VP Scott Blumenthal. Busch, who was once the vice president and general manager at WROC Rochester, oversees Nexstar's station business in New York, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Maryland and Alabama. He moves up from the vice chair of the affiliates board.

Raycom Executive V.P./COO Wayne Daugherty is the new vice chair.

Blumenthal will stay on the board and oversee government relations.

In fact, government relations dominated the affiliates' confab today. "The majority of the talk related to the Ross bill and SHVERA [Satellite Home Viewer Extension and Reauthorization Act]," says Blumenthal. "The rest was basic business."

Broadcasters are increasingly taking to Capitol Hill to voice their stern opposition to the Ross bill that's in the works, whose passage would open the door for cable and satellite providers to retransmit in-state TV signals in split markets by waiving nonduplication rules. The proposed legislation was also a focus of the Fox affiliates board meeting earlier this week.