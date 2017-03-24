Nexstar Ups Carol Ward to VP, GM of Norfolk Properties

Nexstar has named Carol Ward VP and general manager of its NBC and Fox affiliates serving the Norfolk, Va.-area market.

In her new role, she will oversee the group’s local digital properties as well as NBC affiliate WAVY and Fox affiliate WVBT.

Ward has been the stations’ director of sales since 2012. Previously, she was general sales manager for CBS affiliate KIRO Seattle, and WNCN, the Raleigh, N.C., CBS affiliate, before that.