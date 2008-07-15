Nexstar Taps Porch for Digital Post

Nexstar Broadcasting Group named Todd Porch senior vice president of eMedia.

Porch’s appointment “reflects Nexstar’s commitment to supporting the rapid development of its digital initiatives and the automated interfacing of its core advertising operations,” the company said in a statement.

Porch reports to Nexstar co-chief operating officer Brian Jones as he oversees Nexstar’s 28 “local community Web portals.”

“Todd brings a great background in eMedia and an impressive track record of success at Yahoo and Broadcast.com,” Jones said. “His outstanding leadership skills and experience in operational process, sales and sales support will enable us to enhance and accelerate the growth of this high-margin business.”

Porch was a senior director in Yahoo’s advertising department. He came to Yahoo after the search giant acquired Broadcast.com.