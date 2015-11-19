Nexstar Taps Curt Molander as VP, GM of WEHT Evansville

Nexstar Broadcasting Group has appointed Curt Molander as VP and general manager of WEHT, the ABC affiliate in Evansville, Ind. and its digital and mobile assets, effective immediately.

He will also supervise the company’s relationship with Mission Broadcasting-owned CW affiliate WTVW, which has a shared services agreement with WEHT. Molander reports to Bill Sally, Nexstar senior VP and regional manager.

“Curt’s entrepreneurial approach is consistent with our Evansville operation’s competitive market edge and his Midwest broadcast experience and values will quickly resonate with our viewers and the business community,” Sally said. “With his extensive industry experience and results-oriented focus, we are confident that his valuable management, relationship-building and marketing expertise will continue to strengthen our Evansville broadcast and digital media operations.”

Before joining Nexstar, Molander served as general manager of WJHG and WECP in Panama City, Fla. and national and general sales manager at WMTV in Madison, Wis.

“Nexstar’s organization-wide commitment to local viewers and advertisers is unparalleled in the broadcasting industry and reflects the Company’s enduring success,” Molander said. “I am excited to return to the Midwest where my broadcast career began and am committed to forging new relationships and business partnerships in the local Evansville community.”