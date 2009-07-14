Nexstar Taps Banc of America Vet Carter For CFO

Thomas E. Carter has been named chief financial officer of Nexstar Broadcasting. He steps in for Shirley Green August 3rd; Green had been interim CFO since May 11, when Matthew Devine resigned. She stays on as VP, controller and secretary.

Carter brings 25 years of banking experience to Nexstar. Most recently, he was Managing Director, Media Telecom Corporate Investment Banking at Banc of America Securities.

Carter is responsible for "all of the Company's financial and treasury functions including financial reporting, bank relationships, conducting internal and industry analysis to support the Company's goals for growth, investor relations, and M&A activity," Nexstar said in a statement.

Chairman,President & CEO Perry Sook said Carter knows the company well. "As our lead banker for the past thirteen years, Tom has an incomparable understanding of our successful operating and revenue diversification strategies as well as our capital structure," he said. "We look forward to the benefit of his contributions as we actively manage our growing station portfolio while pursuing our ongoing priorities to further de-leverage and strengthen our balance sheet, evaluate strategic acquisitions and pursue new, opportunistic revenue channels."

Said Carter: "I am impressed by Nexstar's commitment to industry innovation and the leadership role it has carved out in the broadcasting industry."