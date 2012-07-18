Nexstar Sues TWC Over Retransmissions

Nexstar has filed suit against Time Warner Cable for

copyright infringement in a Northern Texas District Court over TWC's

importation of its signals into distant markets to substitute for Hearst TV

stations that have gone dark there due to a retrans fight with TWC.

According to a summary of the court docket, Nexstar has also

filed a temporary restraining order to block the transmissions.

Nexstar last week asked the FCC to force TWC to stop

importing three of its stations into markets hundreds of miles away as substitutes

for Hearst TV stations it is no longer carrying in those markets due to an

ongoing retrans impasse. The FCC has yet to weigh in.

The cable operator claims that it is doing nothing wrong.

"Time Warner Cable's retransmission of Nexstar's

signals is fully authorized by the retransmission consent agreement between the

parties and allows us to seamlessly continue carriage of the network

programming that Hearst Broadcasting pulled from our systems in an attempt to

force consumers to pay more for it," said Time Warner Cable in a statement

Tuesday. "This carriage assures our customers of continued access to the

upcoming Olympics coverage and other important programming. We are disappointed

that Nexstar is working to assist and expand Hearst's leverage against us and

our customers by bringing this suit. We are confident that we are operating

within our rights and the law and will continue to fight for our customers

against this aggressive and coercive broadcaster behavior."