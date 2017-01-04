Nexstar Strikes Deals With 30 MVPDs

Nexstar Broadcasting Group has reached new distribution agreements with 30 pay-TV providers, securing the delivery of the group’s stations to 10 million cable and satellite subscribers across the country, the company announced Wednesday.

“Nexstar is delighted that subscribers in its markets will have uninterrupted access to leading network content from NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV, The CW, and Telemundo as well as local news and other programming it produces specifically for local communities,” the company said in a statement.

Nexstar, which owns or operates 104 TV stations in 62 markets, secured the retransmission consent deals while waiting for the FCC to approve its acquisition of Media General. When the deal is done, Nexstar, whose new name will be Nexstar Media, will be the second largest TV group in the country.