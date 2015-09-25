Nexstar Stations Airing Louisiana Gubernatorial Debate Live on Oct. 7

Nexstar Broadcasting announced Friday that seven Louisiana television station markets will air live coverage on the Oct. 7 gubernatorial debate.

The debate will be broadcast on Nexstar stations KTAL-TV Shreveport, KLAF-LD Lafayette and WNTZ-TV Alexandria, as well as White Knight Broadcasting’s WVLA-TV Baton Rouge and Mission Broadcasting’s KTVE-TV Monroe. Nexstar operates White Knight and Mission stations under shared services and local marketing agreements. Nexstar is also partnering with Tribune Broadcasting’s WNOL-TV New Orleans and National Communications’ KVHP-TV Lake Charles to televise the debate.

Viewers can also watch a livestream of the debate, which begins at 7 p.m. CT, on the Nextstar-affiliated stations’ websites.

The one-hour debate — moderated by Fred Childers of WVLA, Fred Hickman of WVLA and Jacque Jovic of KTAL — features three candidates vying to succeed Gov. Bobby Jindal: State House Minority Leader John Bel Edwards (D), Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle (R) and Lieutenant Governor Jay Dardenne (R). The statewide election is Oct. 24.