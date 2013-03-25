Nexstar Signs Letter of Intent for CCA Stations

Nexstar has signed a letter of intent to acquire the

Communications Corp. of America (CCA) stations for $275 million, according to

sources with knowledge of the negotiations.

The letter gives Nexstar the exclusive opportunity to

acquire the group in the coming weeks.

Calls to Nexstar were not returned at presstime.

Silver Point Capital is selling CCA. An inquiry to Silver

Point's rep firm was not returned at presstime.

Based in Lafayette, La., CCA owns or operates 25 stations,

in Texas, Louisiana and Evansville, Ind. Those include Fox affiliates in

Shreveport, Waco and Evansville.

Chesapeake TV, the new smaller-market group started by

Sinclair, had made a bid for the CCA stations, according to sources.

CCA hired investment banking firm Houlihan Lokey a few

months ago to assist in the exploration of a potential sale.

TVNewsCheck previously reported Nexstar's intent to buy the

CCA stations.

Nexstar has been an active player in the M&A market,

buying a dozen stations from Newport TV last year for $285.5 million and

grabbing KSEE Fresno earlier this year. Perry Sook, Nexstar president and CEO,

told B&C late last year he

envisions 10-12 substantial station groups remaining amidst the ongoing consolidation,

with Nexstar as one.