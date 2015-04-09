Nexstar Sets Up ‘Tactive’ Digital Agencies in 18 Markets

Nexstar Broadcasting’s digital marketing agency Tactive Digital has established offices in 18 Nexstar markets “to further develop its client engagement and service capabilities in key regions throughout the United States,” said Nexstar. Tactive Digital offers businesses a suite of digital products, including mobile marketing services, social media management and search engine optimization.

“Digital marketing and advertising is critical to a business’ ability to target and engage consumers,” said Tom O’Brien, Nexstar executive VP, digital media and chief revenue officer. “Tactive Digital’s suite of multi-platform marketing services and digital product offerings give local and regional businesses access to the same digital tools big-brand advertisers employ to reach consumers, influence their purchase decisions and drive results.”

Nexstar has been active on the digital front. Late last month, it rolled its various digital outfits into a new division called Lakana, and acquired the programmatic firm Yashi in February.

Headquartered in Dallas, Tactive Digital’s initial rollout will occur in Hagerstown, Md./Washington, D.C.; Salt Lake City; Las Vegas; Jacksonville; Memphis/Jackson; Fresno; Wilkes-Barre/Scranton; Little Rock; Green Bay; Springfield, Mo.; Rochester and Syracuse, N.Y.; Champaign, Ill.; Fayetteville, Ark.; Evansville; Peoria/Bloomington, Ill.; Lubbock and Wichita Falls, Texas.